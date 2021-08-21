Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 160 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 160 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, three women from the cities Brownsville, Combes and Harlingen and a man from San Benito died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,750 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 42 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 70 people 25 people 26 people 14 people 11 people 4 people 10 people

Since the pandemic began, 47,891 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 43,495 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 71.85% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.