Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 300 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 234 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covered Saturday, Aug. 29 through Monday.

According to a news release from Cameron County, four men and three women from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo and San Benito died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man from Harlingen in his 40s.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,773 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 66 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

0-9 age group: 37 people

10-19 age group: 96

20-29 age group: 38

30-39 age group: 44

40-49 age group: 28

50-59 age group: 21

60-69 age group: 24

70-79 age group: 9

80-89 age group: 4

Since the pandemic began, 49,199 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 44,369 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.02% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.