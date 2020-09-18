Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 66 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday 8 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 869 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 66 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,405.

According to the news release, 19,451 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.





