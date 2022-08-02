Cameron County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, and 831 cases of COVID-19

Photo Credit: Cameron County Public Health

Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 831 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from Cameron County Public Health.

A woman in her 60's from Brownsville and a man in his 80's from Santa Rosa died as a result of the virus. One reported death was fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,272 deaths.

The 831 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-9 111 10-19 101 20s 140 30s 111 40s 120 50s 104 60s 71 70+ 73 Total: 831

Of the 831 people who tested positive for the virus, 315 confirmed reports based on PCR test, 513 reports based on antigen test and three at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.52% of the population six months and older are fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.61% of the population 65 years and older is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received one dose.