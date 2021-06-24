x

Cameron County sheriff receives letter of ‘no confidence’ from deputies association

By: KRGV Staff

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza received a letter of “no confidence” from the Cameron County Sheriff Deputies Association pertaining to two of his employees.

The group issuing the vote against the sheriff's Chief Deputy Roberto Gracia and Captain Abraham Rodriguez.

In the letter, the Cameron County Sheriff Deputies Association allege the two are creating low staff morale, have unprofessional behavior and incompetence - among other issues.

