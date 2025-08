Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Firearm theft suspect turns himself in to law enforcement

Luis Cardenas. Photo courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A theft suspect that was considered armed and dangerous has turned himself into law enforcement, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said Luis Cardenas turned himself in without incident. As previously reported, Cardenas allegedly stole a handgun from a vehicle in Brownsville.

The stolen handgun has since been recovered, according to the news release.