Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reopens 1980 murder investigation

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve reopened the 1980 murder investigation of a man they say was beaten to death in rural Brownsville.

The sheriff’s office will be reviewing evidence in the murder of 47-year-old Alfonso Cavazos, whose body was found in a bedroom in his residence — located at 669 N. Iowa Ave. — on Dec. 29, 1980, according to a Monday news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Cavazos was beaten to death with a blunt object, the release stated. Investigators at the time believed he may have “been accompanied by an unknown female at the time of the murder,” the news release added.

“This case was investigated, and several suspects and witnesses were interviewed, however, not enough probable cause was found to charge any parties involved,” according to the release.

In reopening the investigation, the sheriff’s office will be reexamining the evidence that was recovered at the crime scene will be reexamined with new DNA testing procedures and technology, the release stated.

Those with any information on the murder are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700, or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.