Cameron County working on plan to bring affordable internet to certain areas

Cameron County is working to close the gap on the digital divide with a new plan to expand internet access to certain areas.

Rio Hondo resident Fred Alvaros knows too well how difficult it is to stay connected.

"Sometimes we lose it, and it takes forever, and we have to use our own internet, but service on the phone here is real bad," Alvaros said.

Alvaros lives in with his wife, daughter-in-law and grandkids. There are days when eight of them are trying to get online at the same time.

"And it's kinda expensive. The only thing is, is when it goes down, we already learned, you got to turn off the internet, unplug it and restart it, and sometimes it comes back, sometimes it doesn't," Alvaros said.

Cameron County wants to make internet service more affordable and accessible to families like Avalos'. Rio Hondo is one of the first areas of focus.

Cameron County signed an agreement with internet provider VTX-1. Part of the project will involve using fiber optic technology to speed up connections.

Together they plan to expand internet access to more rural parts of the county and colonias.

"The goal is to address all unincorporated areas of Cameron County," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said.

Treviño says five areas are a part of the first part of the project. That includes San Pedro, South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Bluetown and Lozano.

Treviño says they want to make sure people who live outside city limits have access to the internet.

County leaders say the timeline depends on when they can get money for the project. In total, the broadband expansion will cost around $200 million.

VTX-1 will pay $10 million for the first phase. The company also plans to help Cameron County apply for state and federal grants to pay for the rest project.

Once connected, people who use the service will pay around $30 a month.

