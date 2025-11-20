Camp McAllen named McAllen Shines champion

A 20-acre park in McAllen was recognized for its impact.

On Wednesday, Camp McAllen was named the McAllen Shines Champion.

“Nestled along 23rd Street, Camp McAllen has redefined outdoor recreation for thousands of local families by offering a safe, clean, scenic, and fun destination to reconnect with nature,” the news release stated. “Visitors enjoy kayak and fishing docks, a shaded gazebo perfect for family picnics, and winding scenic trails that showcase the area’s natural beauty.”

The recognition comes amid one of the most popular months for outdoor activities, the news release added.

“Camp McAllen has quickly become one of our community’s favorite outdoor escapes,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a statement.

The park opened in July 2025.

To celebrate, Camp McAllen is offering one free rental per person for fishing, kayaking or archery through the end of the year.

For more details, go to Camp McAllen’s website.