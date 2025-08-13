Camp McAllen now open with fishing and kayaking available
A new attraction just opened in McAllen.
If you love the outdoors, Camp McAllen is the place to be. The 20+ acre park has catch and release fishing and kayaking available. Archery and camping will be made available soon.
McAllen Parks and Recreation Superintendent Marlene Calderon speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the amenities currently available at the park.
For more information on Camp McAllen, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen crash that killed pregnant 19-year-old woman under investigation
-
Pharr man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault
-
McAllen man arrested in connection with illegal modem trafficking investigation
-
Sentencing scheduled for former Edinburg councilman convicted of bribery
-
Abby's Bakery owners found guilty of harboring and employing undocumented immigrants