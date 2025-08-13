Camp McAllen now open with fishing and kayaking available

A new attraction just opened in McAllen.

If you love the outdoors, Camp McAllen is the place to be. The 20+ acre park has catch and release fishing and kayaking available. Archery and camping will be made available soon.

McAllen Parks and Recreation Superintendent Marlene Calderon speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the amenities currently available at the park.

