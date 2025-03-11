Capable Kids preparing for fun run in San Juan

The Capable Kids Foundation is getting ready for their Unstoppable 5k and Fun Run.

Board of Directors President Melanie Watson speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on all the details of the run and how proceeds will go to helping families living with disabilities.

The Unstoppable 5K and Run Fun is scheduled for March 29 at the Precinct 2 Hike and Bike Trail, located at South San Antonio Avenue in San Juan.

For more information, contact Bobbie Krynicki or Xcarlet Reyes at info@ckrgv.org or call 956-277-1776. To register for the run, click here.