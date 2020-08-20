Car chase ends in Rio Grande City, 4 people in custody
Four people were detained Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit that started in Hidalgo County and ended in Rio Grande City.
The car chase — which involved law enforcement officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Mission Police Department, the Palmview Police Department and the La Joya Police Department — started at about 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 495 and Cesar Chavez Road, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety.
The driver of a dark-colored passenger car refused to stop and headed west.
The chase ended in Rio Grande City, where the car crashed into a sign outside the Red Diamond Chinese Buffet.
Four people were detained, Montalvo said, and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Check back for updates.