Car chase ends in Rio Grande City, 4 people in custody

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

Four people were detained Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit that started in Hidalgo County and ended in Rio Grande City.

The car chase — which involved law enforcement officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Mission Police Department, the Palmview Police Department and the La Joya Police Department — started at about 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 495 and Cesar Chavez Road, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a dark-colored passenger car refused to stop and headed west.

The chase ended in Rio Grande City, where the car crashed into a sign outside the Red Diamond Chinese Buffet.

Four people were detained, Montalvo said, and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Check back for updates.