Car strikes utility pole in single-vehicle accident in Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident where a utility pole was struck.

Police said the accident occurred on the 400 block of Minnesota Road. For public safety, the area is temporarily closed until utility crews can clear the scene of fallen electrical wires on the roadway.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes until further notice.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation; their condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.