Care service group in McAllen to hold veterans resource fair

Jaime Chapa was just a teenager when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. in 1969.

He said serving in an infantry unit in Vietnam changed him forever.

“Nobody that goes to war comes back the same,” Chapa said. “I tell people that when I joined the service, I lived in a world of color. But when I came back, I lived in a world of black and white."

After returning home. Chapa was diagnosed with PTSD.

For decades, Chapa relied on the VA's office for help — until he heard about Synergy Homecare of North McAllen.

“Synergy let me know about a lot of things that I qualify for that I learned from them not the VA,” Chapa said. “I've been able to tell other friends of mine, ‘I'm receiving this, and they can build you a new shower, and they can help you with certain tasks.’"

Synergy Homecare provides in-home support and helps veterans and others with daily needs such as cooking, bathing, housekeeping, even transportation and companionship.

Now, Synergy Homecare of North McAllen is hoping to reach even more veterans by hosting their first-ever Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept. 11.

There will 18 vendors, free food, and prizes during the event to let veterans know what resources are available to them.

The free event starts will be held at the CenterWell Senior Primary Care at 12-1 E. U.S. Bus. 83 in McAllen.

