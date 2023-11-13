x

Catholic Charities RGV prepares for annual charity event

Monday, November 13 2023
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Many organizations and local non-profits are getting ready to give to those in need this holiday season.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is currently preparing for their annual Sharing Basket event. Sister Norma Pimental and Hermi Forshage give more details on the event and how it will help feed families in need.

