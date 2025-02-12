CBP: 1 person injured in use-of-force shooting incident involving Border Patrol agent

KRGV photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

One person was injured in a use-of-force incident where a Border Patrol agent discharged his firearm Tuesday in Boca Chica, according to a news release from U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Border Patrol agents were responding to suspected smuggling activity in Boca Chica at around 7 p.m. when the use-of-force incident occurred, the news release said.

One Border Patrol agent discharged his weapon and an individual sustained a gunshot wound, the release added.

The individual “immediately received medical attention,” and the Border Patrol agent was not injured, according to the release.

The investigation into the shooting caused a portion of State Highway 4 to close.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino confirmed to Channel 5 News the highway would be closed as the investigation plays out, but could not provide an estimate as to when it’ll reopen.

Additional details were not available.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.