CBP intercepts over $19 million in mixed narcotics at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted $19.8 million in methamphetamine and $144,500 in heroin, according to a news release.

The news release said the narcotics were concealed within a shipment manifested as cucumber and jalapeño.

According to the news release, the seizure occurred on February 4. CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer making entry into the United States from Mexico.

The tractor-trailer was selected for inspection and a screening by a canine team. After a physical inspection of the shipment, CBP officers extracted 26 packages of alleged heroin, weighing 7.53 pounds and 8,206 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a total weight of 2,217.85 pounds, according to the news release.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer, and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.