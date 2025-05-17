CBP officers arrest fugitive wanted for indecency with child at Brownsville port of entry

A fugitive with an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by contact was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville port of entry, according to a news release.

On Thursday, CBP officers at the Veterans International Bridge referred 40-year-old Ibis Gutierrez, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for a secondary inspection, according to the news release.

The news release said the inspection confirmed Gutierrez was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Brownsville Police Department for indecency with a child by contact.

Gutierrez was turned over to Brownsville police, according to the news release.