CBP seizes more than $800,000 in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $850,000 in cocaine on Easter Sunday at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said CBP officers encountered a black GMC SUV entering the United States from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for further inspection, which led to the discovery of 24 packages, weighing 63.80 pounds, of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.