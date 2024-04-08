CCSO: 64-year-old suspect confesses to attempting to cross stolen vehicle into Mexico

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on April 4 after he confessed to attempting to cross a stolen truck into Mexico.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a residence in Brownsville regarding a vehicle theft.

The owner of a 2020 GMC Sierra truck reported his vehicle was stolen overnight. He provided surveillance video that showed multiple subjects engaging in the theft. The vehicle was valued at approximately $42,000, according to the sheriff's office.

A few hours later, the stolen vehicle was stopped at the Gateway Port of Entry and was being driven by 64-year-old Bobby Gonzalez, who was attempting to cross into Matamoros, Mexico.

Sheriff's investigators interviewed Gonzalez, who confessed to agreeing to cross the stolen vehicle into Mexico for financial compensation.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner and the investigation continues.