Change in state law allows additional time for online registration renewal eligibility

A new state law gives Texans additional time to renew their vehicle registration online.

House Bill 2152 allows online registration renewals up to 12 months past the expiration date, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Previously, Texans could renew expired registrations online up to nine months past the expiration date. Customers who renew late will still be responsible for paying for a full year of registration.

The bill also allows anyone renewing between 10 and 12 months after their registration expires will have the option to renew for both the current registration year and the next registration year at the same time. Registration and local county fees will be doubled when registration is renewed for both years; however, only one processing and handling fee will be charged.

You can renew your registration online.