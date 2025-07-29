Channel 5 News and McAllen airport giving away tickets to Cancun

Channel 5 News and the McAllen International Airport are giving away round trip tickets to Cancun!

You can register to win four tickets through Channel 5 News through Thursday, July 31. All to have to do is watch Channel 5 News This Morning and scan the QR code and code word that pops up during the newscast to be directed to a page to register.

The link will only be active for a few minutes. Click here for more information.

A winner will be announced on Friday, Aug. 1, during the Channel 5 News This Morning newscast.

You can also register to win two nonstop, roundtrip flights to Cancun through the McAllen International Airport by sharing this post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McAllen International Airport (@mcallenairport)

The contest ends on Friday, Aug. 1, and a winner will be announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

