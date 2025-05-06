Channel 5 News gets up-close look with U.S. Navy in Virginia

Channel 5 News is getting a firsthand look this week at how the military is evolving with a visit to the Navy's largest base in Virginia.

Reporter Christian Von Preysing is in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, home of the largest Naval base in the world. He will be spending several days with members of the U.S. Navy.

Now is a time when the military and navy are changing, downsizing in some ways and upgrading in others, and new directives from the White House for 2025.

Channel 5 News will speak to officials about what's ahead for this branch of the U.S. military, that includes getting a look at the technology, ships and weapons they use.

Also, talking to them about recruitment and their training process which include water survival training, tagging along with a helicopter squadron and visiting with submarine crews and an aircraft carrier crew as well.

Channel 5 News will take a close look at the current face of the U.S. Navy throughout the week and will be looking to speak to sailors from the Rio Grande Valley who are serving and what it's like for them during this time.