Channel 5's High School Football Preview Show begins tonight

6 hours 11 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, August 24 2022 Aug 24, 2022 August 24, 2022 6:11 PM August 24, 2022 in Sports

With week one of the valley high school football season kicking off on Friday night, the Channel 5 News’ sports team is presenting their High School Football Preview Show.

The show will be livestreamed at this article and at the KRGV Sports’ Facebook page Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

