Channel 5's High School Football Preview Show begins tonight
With week one of the valley high school football season kicking off on Friday night, the Channel 5 News’ sports team is presenting their High School Football Preview Show.
The show will be livestreamed at this article and at the KRGV Sports’ Facebook page Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
