Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Brownsville elementary lockdown, police say

A judge on Wednesday dropped charges against a man who was arrested in connection with a lockdown at a Brownsville elementary school, according to Brownsville police.

Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious activity, the Brownsville Independent School District said at the time.

Brownsville Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said some individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot.

“We did recover a weapon from one of those individuals in the parking lot, and this investigation is still ongoing, but again, the police department and our police took control of this situation right away,” Gutierrez said.

The 41-year-old man was arrested after the incident and was being held in city jail per an agreement between the district and the city.

During an arraignment Wednesday morning, the municipal judge, upon review of the complaint for the arrest, found there was insufficient probable cause to commit him to jail, according to a spokesperson for the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said it is working with Brownsville ISD police to ensure that the man is arrested under a warrant for an offense that is supported by the facts.

The man has been released from jail.