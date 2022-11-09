Chase starting in Kenedy County ends in Harlingen, driver facing multiple charges

A driver is facing multiple charges after being accused of leading authorities on a cross-county chase that ended in Harlingen.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper spotted a black Ford F-150 truck allegedly stolen out of the Houston area and attempted to pull over the driver in Kenedy County.

The driver didn't stop and a chase continued into Willacy County, then Cameron County, where it stopped in Harlingen.

During the chase, the driver is accused of crashing into other vehicles.

The driver, who has not been identified, is facing several charges, including evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid and three counts of deadly conduct.

DPS says the driver has not been arraigned.