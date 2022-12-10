Child Protective Services asking for donations for children in their care

Holiday-related toy drives are happening all across the Valley, but some of the most vulnerable children often need things that are smaller and cheaper than most toys.

According to Texas Department of Family Protective Services Coordinator Emma Menchaca, most children come into their care with nothing but the clothes on their back.

“Sometimes someone thinks that a toy is going to fix it for them, but I've seen children walk through our doors,” Menchaca said. “And the most important thing for them was having an extra toothbrush.”

While DFPS hosts an annual toy drive to assist nearly 10,000 Valley children with Christmas gifts, Child Protective Services specialist Cornelia Garza says what children really need are items such as clothing and blankets.

Menchaca says those items can be provided thanks to the department’s Rainbow Room.

"It is the first stop for our CPS case workers when they remove the child from the home,” Menchaca said. “We try to have at least one or two new outfits for our children, also shoes for them, hygiene products."

Menchaca says the Rainbow Room usually receives a lot of children's toys, but people often forget to donate items for teenagers. She added that, while toys are nice, the most important items are the ones that make a child feel at home.

“We want people to ask themselves, or ask their own children, what would you want if you suddenly found that you had to leave everything you own behind.”

A list of CPS locations to drop off items for the Rainbow room can be found below.