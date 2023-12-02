x

Cierre temporal de calles en McAllen por el desfile navideño

Comenzó en McAllen la primera fase de bloqueo de calles previo al desfile navideño de este sábado 2 de diciembre. 

Algunas de las avenidas cerradas son la Quince, Tamarack y Vine desde la 23 hasta Bicentennial. Asimismo, la intersección de las calles Quince y 21.

La segunda fase comienza este sábado desde las 5 de la mañana en Bicentennial BLVD, la avenida Vista hasta la avenida Pecan.

