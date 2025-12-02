City leaders approve fee increase at Pharr International Bridge

Pharr city leaders gave the green light for the city manager to increase the prices at the Pharr International Bridge.

"At the city commission meeting, they approved to allow me to raise the rate," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.

In January, rates will increase for salvage and hazmat vehicles. Back in February, the city voted to increase salvage vehicle rates from $5 to $50.

"This time, we are looking at it from a maintenance standpoint and looking at increasing and getting additional revenue to protect our investment in the international bridge and the regular maintenance that happens on the day-to-day," Flores said.

It is currently unknown by how much rates will go up for salvage and hazmat trucks.

Flores says a new rate will be announced by the end of the month.