City of Alamo seeking feedback from residents in upcoming workshop

Alamo city leaders are creating a comprehensive plan mapping their goals for the next 20 years, and they want to hear from residents.

“We want to hear our residents from our taxpayers to see what needs are needed in their areas,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

Residents will be able to share their concerns during a community workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alamo City Hall.

At the workshop, residents can provide input on what areas of the city they feel need improvement.

“They know the area better than anybody, so we want to hear from them,” Garza said. “We are in the process of completing our comprehensive plan, and that is basically the master plan for the next 20 years for our city.”

Those who can’t do the workshop can complete an online survey.