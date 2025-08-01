City of Brownsville asking residents for input on downtown development

Brownsville city leaders want ideas on how to improve the downtown area.

They met with business owners and people who live in the area on Friday. They're working on a Downtown Renaissance Master Plan and want the public to contribute.

"In terms of lighting, accessibility, parking, parking is a big issue right now because there are a lot of restaurants and places for people to go to downtown, so where do we need parking? That's going to set the foundation of how we're going to invest infrastructure dollars and quality of life dollars going forward," Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said.

City leaders plan to hold more of these brainstorming meetings over the next eight to 10 months. Residents can submit ideas online as well.