City of Brownsville encouraging community to get active with Cyclobia

Brownsville is transforming certain areas of the city for a few hours on October 17.

They'll shut down streets to create a safe, car-free space for everyone as part of Cyclobia.

City of Brownsville Multimodal Department Senior Planner Johnny Pena speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what Cyclobia is all about and how people across the Rio Grande Valley can participate.

The event is happening in the downtown Brownsville area on Friday, October 17 at Linear Park, Washington Park and Market Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.