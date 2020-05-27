City of Brownsville expands on coronavirus testing results

As coronavirus testing capabilities increase in Brownsville, elected leaders and health officials are taking a closer look at result data.



As of Friday, the city of Brownsville has administered 2,532 tests – of those tested, 6.3% have yielded positive cases, and 374 tests are still pending.



The city's data shows that switching from sputum to swab testing after 18 days of the city's program, the positive case rate jumped over 2%.



Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez explains that while swab testing has resulted in more accurate numbers, those tested through the sputum method should not be worried.



