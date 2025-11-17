City of Donna offering businesses beautification grants

Donna city leaders are offering small businesses a $5,000 grant to help with the look of their store.

The Donna Economic Development Corporation is leading the efforts on the new Business Beautification Grant.

The program kicked off October 1 and will last until funds run out. It offers up to $5,000 in reimbursements for exterior building upgrades.

The upgrades can be anything from a new paint job, new lighting, upgraded to business signs, and parking lot improvements.

"As a customer when you drive by, right? It catches your eye. Then you're going to more than likely turn in there and shop there," Donna EDC Executive Director April Castaneda said.

At Twisted Sistas Coffee, staff say the new grant could help them give their storefront a fresh look.

Barista Avah Garza says she would like to update their signage and drive-thru menu board.

"The way the business looks, presentation wise, on the outside, it would draw in clients and draw in new customers. It would definitely help our flow of business," Garza said.

To qualify, businesses must be within Donna city limits, collect and pay sales tax, hold an active city permit, and be in good standing with no code violations.

City officials say they have $50,000 set aside for the first year. That's enough to help about 10 local businesses make upgrades to their shop.

To apply, business owners must pick up an application at Donna City Hall, located at 307 South 12th Street.

The EDC adds that funding could grow next year if demand is high.