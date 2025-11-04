City of Edinburg encourages residents to participate in Veterans Day Parade

Honoring veterans is important, and many Rio Grande Valley cities are getting ready for Veterans Day events on November 11.

The city of Edinburg has a big parade and concert planned for Saturday.

Cultural Arts Assistant Director Magdiel Castle speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how residents still have a chance to register their floats for the parade and other events they have planned.

The Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To register, click here.