City of Edinburg officially opens new skate park

The city of Edinburg officially opened its new skate park on Wednesday.

City leaders say it's the biggest of its kind in the Valley.

The city asked skaters for feedback on what they wanted from the park, and one skater said it didn't disappoint.

"I'm most excited about the rail going down because I told them when they were making it that I wanted the down rail really tall," said Edinburg resident Nick Holt.

The city says plans are in the works to continue expanding the park by adding bathrooms and water fountains.

The park is located at 300 E Mark S Pena Dr.