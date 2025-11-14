City of Edinburg to hand out free trees for Texas Arbor Day

The city of Edinburg is inviting the community to a tree adoption event in recognitions of Texas Arbor Day.

The city will be distributing 100 free trees at Promenade Park, located at 202 North 10th Avenue, on Saturday, November 15, beginning at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

A grant in partnership with Region One made the tree adoption event possible. City crews and volunteers will also plant 10 new trees at the park, according to the news release.

The news release said, in addition, a special moment of remembrance will take place in front of the Edinburg Fire Department. A tree will be planted in honor of the late Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

The Texas A&M Forest Service will also be at the event, offering additional trees and resources to help residents.

For more information, call (956) 388-1822.