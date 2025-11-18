City of Harlingen finalizes plans for overhaul of Commerce Street

Commerce Street in Harlingen is getting an overhaul. The city finalized the design plan last week.

About 3.5 miles of road will be updated. A bike and pedestrian lane will also be added, as well as crosswalks at four intersections. There will be a roundabout at the intersection of Commerce Street and Polk Street.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and to improve safety.

"We are going to put in more parking so that when we have more events in McKelvey Park, we do not have to walk all the way from H-E-B. We are putting an actual traffic light there, so it makes traffic flow faster and safer," Harlingen Commissioner District 2 Daniel Lopez said.

The city also wants to add a 37-foot tall monument with the name of the street at the intersection of Commerce Street and Sunshine Strip.

The estimated cost of the project is between $60 to $80 million. The project still needs to be funded, and the city hopes to begin construction in three years.