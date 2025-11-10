City of Harlingen offering grants assistance to veterans facing financial struggles

Grant money is available to help veterans in Harlingen, but many of them don't know even know it exists.

Some veterans face challenges that go beyond the battlefield.

"There are a lot of things that veterans need," veteran Luis Ramirez said.

Ramirez knows that firsthand. The 41-year-old Army veteran is now facing financial struggles.

"My roof started leaking, and I don't have the money to fix it. The A/C, within the last two and a half years, the compressor went out, and that's when the contractor told me your A/C is too small for your house," Ramirez said.

Help for Ramirez and other veterans is available. Harlingen has $900,000 in grant funding to specifically help veterans.

"We have two grants. The first grant is for a general assistance program, and what we are doing is assistance with rent or mortgage, and utilities," Harlingen Community Development Director Sandee Alvarez said.

The second grant, part of the Texas Heroes Assistance Program, can help qualifying veterans like Ramirez repair their homes.

"The housing for Texas Heroes, there is an income limit, for example, for a family of one person, it's about $40,000, and for a family of three, it is $57,000. We go by the HUD income guidelines," Alvarez said.

The city says they want to spend every dollar of the grant funding. All veterans need to do is apply.

Ramirez says he will look into applying for the funds. He wants other veterans to know the help is out there.

Watch the video above for the full story.