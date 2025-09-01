x

City of La Grulla asking residents to limit water use due to drop in water tower level

3 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, September 01 2025 Sep 1, 2025 September 01, 2025 12:17 PM September 01, 2025 in News - Local

La Grulla residents may have noticed low water pressure in their homes.

City leaders say that's because their water tower level dropped and residents are being asked to limit water use.

That includes avoiding washing your car and watering your lawn. It is unclear how long the low water pressure will last.

