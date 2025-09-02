City of La Grulla working to restore water service to residents following mechanical failure at standpipe

KRGV file photo.

Water service in La Grulla is expected to be restored in a few hours, according to the city's Facebook post.

Residents were experiencing a water outage on Monday, which is leaving some with limited water access. The city said the outage is due to a "mechanical issue" at the La Victoria Standpipe.

The city's Facebook post said a pump at the standpipe needed to be replaced, and a new pump has already arrived. Crews are already working on installing it.

As residents continue to wait for water services to be restored, the city said the La Grulla Fire Department will be providing water to residents in affected areas.