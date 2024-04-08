City of McAllen installs 76 smoke alarms in neighborhoods
Volunteers, the McAllen Fire Department and the American Red Cross took part in the City of McAllen's initiative, Sound the Alarm.
The initiative is where they all installed 76 smoke alarms to neighborhoods in the city.
"We just want to save lives and that is the main reason why we do this," Red Cross South Texas Chapter Disaster Program Manager Obed Garcia said.
On top of installing the free smoke alarm, they also went over an escape plan for each of their homes.
