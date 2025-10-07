City of McAllen, STC partner to bring GED, English classes to the community

South Texas College and the city of McAllen are teaming up to bring GED and English classes to the community.

It's an agreement they signed over the summer. Classes begin Monday, Oct. 13 and registration is required.

Classes will be held at three public library locations across the city. They are the Lark Branch Library, the McAllen Public Library and Palm View Branch Library.

Officials said classes are free for those who qualify.

"It's the first step to obtain a better job, learning English or obtaining their GED. It also opens the door for continuing your education obtaining a certificate, training certificate or any type of associate's or bachelor's degree," STC Program Developer and Coordinator Xenia Muñoz said.

There's still time to register. Call STC's Continuing Education and Workforce Development office at 956-872-3585 or visit the STC Pecan Campus, located at 2621 Pecan Boulevard.