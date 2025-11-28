City of McAllen to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The city of McAllen is having their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center at 6 p.m.
The tree is over 100 feet tall and has state-of-the-art led technology.
The ceremony is free and open to the public. Those who show up before 6 p.m. could get free tickets to the South Pole Illuminated Festival.
"It takes a lot of work and year-round planning to plan an event of this magnitude for 30 days, but it's super important to have this event for our community, so people don't have to leave their own backyard to see something of this magnitude," Director of McAllen Venues Yajaira Flores said.
The South Pole Illuminated Festival will run through the entire month of December. There will be live music, a petting zoo, food vendors, thousands of light displays, firework shows, and carnival rides.
For more information, click here.
