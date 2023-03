City of McAllen to host job fair at public library

The city of McAllen will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library.

The library is located on north 23rd Street and several companies are scheduled to take part. The city itself is also looking to fill several positions as well.

People are asked to bring a resume and be ready to be interviewed. There is even a chance people can be hired on the spot.