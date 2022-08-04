City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls

The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call.

The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments.

The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if already paid. If the person presses two, the call transfers to an offshore number.

The city of McAllen takes this opportunity to remind all its residents that the city of McAllen does not provide electricity services.

If anyone receives this call, they are encouraged to report the call here or call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.