City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls
The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call.
The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments.
The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if already paid. If the person presses two, the call transfers to an offshore number.
The city of McAllen takes this opportunity to remind all its residents that the city of McAllen does not provide electricity services.
If anyone receives this call, they are encouraged to report the call here or call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.
More News
News Video
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash on frontage road in Alamo, police chief says
-
Consumer Reports: Have a safer summer picnic
-
City of McAllen warns of utility scam calls
-
US Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
-
Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants