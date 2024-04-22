City of Mercedes Taking Steps to Curb Illegal Dumping

MERCEDES- City officials are taking steps to curb illegal dumping.

Mercedes previously had a dump site where residents could drop off branches and household items, but it was temporarily closed due to a lack of approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

TCEQ approved the site located at 300 Capisallo St. last week.

Mercedes Public Works Director, Jose Figueroa said the new site should help with illegal dumping in the city.

"Normally when people generate a little over the amount of waste that their bins can handle, they don't want to have it on the side of their house, so some people go out and look for a place to dispose it."

City workers at the site will not accept automotive parts, or materials with hazardous waste.

Residents must show proof of residency before using the site.