City of Mercedes urges residents to sign up for emergency notification system

With the forecast calling for cold weather, Mercedes city leaders are reminding residents to sign up for CodeRed, an emergency notification system.

The system will allow the city to communicate with residents and personnel by sending alerts to citizens and businesses via telephone, text messages and email, according to a news release.

“In case of an emergency, this mass notification system delivers timely public-safety alerts and warning messages regarding issues such as inclement weather, missing person alerts, evacuation notices and much more,” the release stated.

All residents living in the City of Mercedes are encouraged to register online or by texting “MERCEDES” to 99411. Citizens without access can contact Mercedes City Hall at 956-565-3114 ext. 137 for assistance.