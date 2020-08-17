x

city of Mission announces two grants to help small businesses

August 17, 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

The city of Mission has announced two grants to help out small businesses that were affected financially by the pandemic.  

Mission Media Relations Director Roxanne Lerma said the two grants businesses can apply for are the Continue To Employ Grant and the City of Mission Commercial Utility Accounts Grant. 

“Obviously we’re very concerned about the health and the economic welfare of our city and we are working really hard to provide as much support as we can during the pandemic” Lerma said. 

