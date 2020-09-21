x

City of Mission 'Braves the Shave' for Ram Garcia

MISSION - When a valley athlete suffers, the whole valley suffers. One Mission Eagles football player recently being diagnosed with cancer.

The whole Mission community rallying behind him with a 'Brave the Shave' event.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
